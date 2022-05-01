Friend’s of the JMC Library’s May speaker announced

JACKSON, Tenn. –JMC Library’s First Thursday Speaker announced.

According to information received from the Jackson-Madison County Library, the First Thursday Speaker for May will be Celeste Scott.

The Friend’s traditional Spring “yardening” event will take place on Thursday, May 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Scott is set to discuss ways to not only help protect Tennessee’s water resources, but also how to save time and money. The simple tasks she will explain are part of the Tennessee Smart Yards program, which was developed by UT.

Scott, the UT Horticulture Extension Agent in Madison Co. is well versed in horticultural issues that affect the Madison Co. area. She is also the leader of the Madison County Master Gardeners.

The event’s goal is to find ways to not only help the environment in Madison County, but ways to help the Earth as a whole.

The event will take place at the main library located in downtown Jackson at 433 East Lafayette Street. Light refreshments will be available.

Those interested can also participate via zoom. For more information on the remote event, email dharris@madisoncountytn.gov for the Zoom meeting link.

For more information, call the library at (731) 425-8600, or visit the JMC Library website at www.jmclibrary.org.