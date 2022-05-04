Grow Your Own program sees results in West Tennessee

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A program launched last year is seeing results in West Tennessee.

According to a news release, four students are now enrolled in the Grow Your Own program at Freed-Hardeman University.

The program comes from a $100,000 grant that was given by the Tennessee Department of Education to FHU and the Fayette County School District.

It goal is to raise the number of teachers with a license in English as a Second Language.

“The GYO program affords Freed-Hardeman University and Fayette County Public Schools the opportunity to increase the number of students in the teacher pipeline, thereby addressing teacher shortages within the district,” said Dr. Amy Downey, chair of the FHU Department of Education.

Coordinators of the event say the students are exceptional.

“They are exceptional students. They are committed to their studies and to education in general,” said Dr. Rachel Askew, GYO grant coordinator. “Their love for their schools and county is evident in all they do.”

You can learn more about the Grown Your Own program here.