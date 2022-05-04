Interview: Schroeder Stribling of Mental Health America

Schroeder Stribling is the President and CEO of Mental Health America, the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. She is a lifelong social justice advocate with over 20 years of experience managing organizations focused on mental health, homelessness, poverty, and racial justice.

Mental Health America saw more youth looking online for help with their mental health. Screeners in 2021 skewed younger than ever in the history of MHA’s Online Screening Program. Youth aged 11-17 represented 45% percent of individuals in the U.S. who took a screen in 2021, a 3% increase over 2020 and a 16% increase over 2019. New stats have also been released that show just how eager America’s youth, in particular, are for help.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, it’s okay to reach out. You are not alone. Find help here.

Find more local news here. Find this feature on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter and use the hashtag #BreakTheStigma.