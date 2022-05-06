Police department cookout shows appreciation to local law enforcement

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization fired up its grill to show their appreciation for law enforcement.

Friday afternoon the Marine Veteran Organization held a cookout at the Jackson Police Department.

The cookout hosted more than 100 law enforcement officers from JPD and surrounding counties.

Chief of Police Thom Corley says he is grateful the officers are being shown support by having this chance to fellowship.

“It shows support, you know, a lot of times officers are doing sometimes a thankless job out here, and for a group like this to come down and provide support, it means a lot to them,” Chief Corley said.

Fellow officers packed their plates with hamburgers, hot dogs, dessert, and all the fixings for a backyard cookout.

