City of Jackson plans road closure

JACKSON, Tenn. –City road to be temporarily closed next week.

According to information received from the office of Thomas S. Wolf, and the City of Jackson Engineering Department, a planned temporary road closure will take place on Tuesday, May 10.

All lanes of Main Street from Church Street to Spencer Street will be closed from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The closure was authorized to accommodate the Jackson Arts Council Annual Fundraiser event to be held that day.

Travelers to the area are asked to please make adjustments to accommodate the closure.