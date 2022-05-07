Pet of the Week: Gracie

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie!

Meet sweet Gracie Mae! She is a mature lady who is somewhere between 6-9-years-old.









This beauty is so full of life and love. Gracie is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance!

She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully vetted, and recently had a dental visit.

Gracie Mae is just missing a fur-ever family!

She just loves children and is good with other dogs as long as they respect her space and let her warm up slowly.

Gracie is an incredibly busy lady and enjoys going for rides to get pup cups and seeing the world.

She loves to be with her foster family and fur siblings! Gracie has so much love to give and can’t wait to find her forever family. Could it be with you?