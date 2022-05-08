TN Commissioner of Education meets with GYO grant recipients

HENDERSON, Tenn. — TN Commissioner of Education meets with grant recipients.

According to information received from Bramblett Group, the Tennessee Commissioner of Education recently visited two recipients of the $100,000 Grown Your Own grant.

The grant, used to increase the number of teachers with licensure in English as a Second Language, was awarded last year to Freed-Hardeman University and the Fayette County School District.

In late April, Dr. Penny Schwinn, TN Commissioner of Education, visited Oakland Elementary School in Fayette County to meet with students in the program.

The GYO award works to support a unique partnership between the school systems and the university, helping to address the state’s teacher shortage while also promoting diversity.

This opportunity targeted paraprofessionals in Fayette County who had already earned bachelor’s degrees.

There are currently four Freed-Hardeman University students enrolled in the grant program.

According to a statement from the news release, Dr. Rachel Askew, GYO grant coordinator, said, “They are exceptional students. They are committed to their studies and to education in general.” She continued by stating, “Their love for their schools and county is evident in all they do.”

These enrolled students are utilizing the streamlined, free pathway to K-5 initial and are on track to complete the program this year.

The release also shared this statement from dean of the FHU College of Education, Dr. Sharen Cypress, “As a product of both Fayette County Public Schools and Freed-Hardeman University, it is an honor to be involved in such collaboration as this. This GYO grant allows FHU to be more innovative and creative as we redesign our curriculum to effectively prepare quality teachers and minimize the teacher shortage in Fayette County.”

Tennessee is currently facing shortages of around 2,000 teachers annually.

According to a statement provided from Dr. Amy Downey, chair of the FHU Dept. of Education, “The GYO program affords Freed-Hardeman University and Fayette County Public Schools the opportunity to increase the number of students in the teacher pipeline, thereby addressing teacher shortages within the district.”

FHU’s programs in College of Education are regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and nationally accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.