UT Martin names director of Equity, Diversity

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Martin has named a new director of Equity and Diversity.

According a news release, Dominique Crockett is the new director and Title IX coordinator for the campus.

In the news release, UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver says he looks forward to what Crockett can bring to the table.

“I am excited to have someone with Dominique’s experience and energy join our campus leadership team,” Carver said. “Her knowledge of the field and the UT System make her an excellent resource for us.”

Crockett has a Master’s Degree in health administration from Louisiana State University and Bachelor’s Degree in biology from Southern University, the release says.

She most recently served as UT Martin’s assurance officer in the Health Science Center.

“I plan to make an impact at UT Martin by focusing on creating a safe, supportive and informed space for students, faculty and staff,” Crockett said. “I believe I can achieve this through intentional collaborations with organizations across campus and engagement with the

UT Martin campus community.”

