Committee looks at Madison County’s future budgets

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Budget Committee met to discuss a few concerns on Tuesday.

The committee is still having difficulty getting in property tax numbers, but has hopes of them coming in by the end of the month.

Another topic of discussion was sending different departments that have a significant increase to take their budgets back and look at them to see what they can do to reduce numbers.

The committee has $56.6 million of requests, but they are wanting to cut that number down to $55.3 million.

“We had money that was turned back in last year. It was a little. Because of COVID and everything, it was more than expected. We can’t continue to count on that so I feel good about it. We just got too many unknowns,” said Madison County Budget Committee Chair Doug Stephenson.

The committee will meet again on May 25 at 8:30 a.m. to further discuss the budgets of other departments.

