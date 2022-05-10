Local authorities honor life of THP Trooper Roderick Sharp

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies are remembering the life of a state trooper gone too soon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Roderick Sharp died on Thursday, May 5.

According to THP, Sharp was struck and killed by a driver in Mississippi who fled the scene and was later captured by authorities.

On Tuesday, a procession led by THP carried him home to Union City, and officials from multiple agencies in West Tennessee gathered along bridges and overpasses to greet the family and pay their respects.

A funeral service will be held for Sharp at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at Second Baptist Church in Union City.

To view the obituary, click here.

