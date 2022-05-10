Local vocalists sought for historic Bicentennial performance

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local voices continue to be recruited for the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Choir.

The choir will be part of the Bicentennial Grand Finale Weekend, featuring 12-14 songs with a historical focus.

The performance will take place on Friday, August 12 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

Rehearsals will be held on Mondays and kick off in just a couple weeks, but there is still time to join.

Those interested in being a part of local history can click here to download the application form.

Once filled out, forms should be emailed to jmc200choir@gmail.com.

For more information about the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Celebration, click here.

