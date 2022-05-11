Crockett County authorities warn of recent vehicle burglaries

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents of a recent increase in vehicle burglaries.

According to the department, they’ve received numerous reports of vehicle burglaries, especially in the Crockett Mills and Friendship area.

Residents are reminded to not leave valuable items in their vehicles, especially if they are left unlocked.

If you have footage from a home security camera or any information that can assist in the investigation, contact the sheriff’s office at (731) 696-2104.

