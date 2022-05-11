Rock & Roll, comedy show combo to come to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you need a mix of Weird Al Yankovic, and 1980s cover band and a comedian in one, but in Jackson?

If so, make sure May 21 is clear.

At 6:30 p.m., the Jack Willhite Rock & Roll Comedy Show will be held at the Jackson Elks Lodge #192.

It will have a dinner, a show, and more, all for $20.

Tickets are on sale now. Get additional info by calling (731) 217-2576.

Elks Lodge is located at 28 Executive Drive in Jackson.

