5th annual Pickleball Tournament begins in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A three-day tournament made its return to the Hub City.

The 5th annual Pickleball Tournament kicked off day one with a swing at Conger Park.

What is pickleball? It could be described as a mix between tennis, ping pong, and even badminton.

The Jackson Summer Classic is hosted by Net Results. More than 190 people registered for this year’s organized league.

It brings in players from across Tennessee and surrounding states.

“It’s really good way for you to go outside and get some exercise, get some sun, and meet some new people you would not meet otherwise,” said Madalyn Coffman, the content manager at the tourism office.

The tournament will last three days with doubles skill groups playing on Saturday, May 14, and mixed doubles on Sunday, May 15.

