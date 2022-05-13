Educator of the Week: Jennifer Chandler

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Jennifer Chandler says she had plenty of teaching influences in her family to lead her into the career field she has been in for 29 years now.

“Growing up, my grandmother had taught for 40 plus years. She was an English teacher at the Old Kenton High School. And I also had a sister that was a teacher. Those were both motives for me to go into the field of education,” Chandler said.

Chandler says one thing she has learned about teaching, is that no two years will ever be the same.

“Every year is different. No two years are going to be alike. No two students are going to be alike. I’ve taught hundreds of children, and I wouldn’t take anything for my time in teaching,” Chandler said.

But Chandler says the one thing that hasn’t changed over the years is the support she received from her co-workers at Kenton Elementary School and her community.

“Being in a small school has so many advantages that many people never get to experience. And I do thank my community for all the support they’ve always given,” Chandler said.

Chandler says trust is a necessity when you teach a second grade class, and you can build that trust by showing them a little extra love.

“I always want my kids to remember that I love them. I think you have to love your students to reach them, and you have to reach them to teach them,” Chandler said.

Chandler says once the trust is there, you can see the growth and success in the classroom, but sometimes it looks like baby steps.

“Sometimes you have to look for small, baby steps of how they grow and progress in their education because everybody learns on a different level,” Chandler said.

But even after they leave her class, Chandler can still see the success in their lives. She says that is what her proudest moment as a teacher is.

“It’s when I see my students grow up, when they still remember me, and see them succeed in life. Because I know that I was a part of that success they’re having in their life,” Chandler said.

