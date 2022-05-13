Exit 56 Blues Fest set for late May

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — It’s almost time to lay back, relax, and listen to the blues.

Community members gathered at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville on Friday. They enjoyed good food and live music.

The unveiling is the poster for the Exit 56 Blues Fest 2022.

The poster was designed and made by local artist Mark Kendrick, and says it is his 10th year designing the posters.

Kendrick says this year you can expect lots of acts from across Tennessee and even Mississippi.

And there will be contemporary blues, country blues, traditional blues, and more.

“It’s always a great time. There’s always a lot of awesome acts here. We have that every year. It’s just a good time and well worth a trip to Brownsville,” Kendrick said.

The Exit 56 Blues Fest 2022 will be Memorial Day weekend on May 28 and May 29.

