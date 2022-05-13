John Elbert “Johnny” Morris, Jr.

John Elbert “Johnny” Morris, Jr., age 78, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Patsy Morris, departed this life Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Johnny was born September 17, 1943 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late John Elbert Morris, Sr. and Virginia Tapp Morris. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War period. He was married September 17, 1982 to Patricia “Patsy” Whitt Morris. Family was very important to Johnny and he loved sitting and chatting. He enjoyed going to Pickwick and driving his family and friends on his pontoon boat.

Memorial Services with Military Honors for Mr. Morris will be held at 4 P.M. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A visitation for Mr. Morris will be from 2 to 4 P.M. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

