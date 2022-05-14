Jackson-Madison Co. Library offers fun weekly class

JACKSON, Tenn. — JMC Library offers way to get fit and have fun.

According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Library, weekly Tai Chi classes will be held every Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Tai Chi, which is a Chinese tradition, typically now is practiced as a form of exercise. It can offer a way to de-stress and get in shape.

This class if free to the public and will take place at the main library’s Program Center.

The main library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information, contact the library at (731) 425-8600, or visit the Facebook page here.