Pet of the Week: Rex

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!

This handsome boy is Rex! He is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw!











Rex is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life.

Rex had a rough start in life but does not let his past keep him from being the sweetest guy.

He is good with other animals and loves all of the children he has been around.

He loves pup cups and going out and doing things. Rex is ready to find his fur-ever family.

If you are interested in Rex or any of the other available animals at Hero West Rescue, please contact (731) 313-7778 or email us at herowestrescue@gmail.com.