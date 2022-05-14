Union City players recognized for Spring sports

UNION CITY, Tenn. –Players recognized for close of Spring sports season.

Several Union City teams and players, celebrated the end of the Spring sports season with award ceremonies and banquets.

UCMS SOCCER (From left) Juan Carlos Barron -- Best Offensive Player, Rushdon Howell -- Most Dedicated Player, Silverio Acevedo -- Best Defensive Player, Brandt Huffstutter -- Hustle Award,, Rylan Robinson -- Team Player Award, Adrian Crawford -- Best Overall Player, Gracie Worrell -- Sweeper Award, Eric Lopez -- Most Improved Player, Wrigley Harder -- Coach on the Bench Award, Rachel McClanahan -- Good Spirit Award

GOLDEN TORNADO ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM (SOFTBALL) (Front row, from left) Sophie Theobald, Emma Powell, Edie Rodgers, Kennedi Robinson, Marlee Theobald (Second row, from left) Emmaline Qualls, Sara Ullrich, Caitlyn Hoffman, Alli Kate Frilling, Bayleigh Long

ALL-DISTRICT 13A SOCCER Logan Elmore – All-Tournament team, Chandler Adams – All-District and All-Academic Team, Riley Caudill – All-District and Offensive Player of the Year, Miguel Sanchez – All-District, Juan Lopez – All-District, Marcos Landeros – All-Tournament Team, Brayden Hailey – All-Tournament Team,

UCHS BASEBALL (From left) Silas Petty -- Team MVP, All-District, All-Academic (District), Chase Norton -- Offensive Player of the Year, All-District, Landon Hauhe -- Defensive Player of the Year, All-District, All-Tournament, Barrett Cox -- Pitcher of the Year, Kase Ross -- Tornado Award,



UCHC Softball Banquet (From left) Sophie Theobald -- Pitcher of the Year, All-District, All-Tournament, All-Academic (District), Bayleigh Long -- Defensive Player of the Year, Sara Ullrich -- Tornado Award, All-Academic (District), Anna Cheatham – Co-Offensive Player of the Year, Marlee Theobald – Co-Offensive Player of the Year, All-District, Allie Kate Frilling – Co-Newcomer of the Year, All-Tournament, Kennedi Robinson – Co-Newcomer of the Year

According to information received from Union City Schools, both the high school softball and baseball players were recently honored with a joint banquet.

Some of the Golden Tornado players were also recognized following the District 13A Tournament.

Several awards were also given to players of the Union City Middle School’s soccer team by Head coach Jason Deem.

The names of the players who were recognized can be found in the gallery above.

Congratulations to all those recognized this season.