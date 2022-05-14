Union City players recognized for Spring sports

Mandy Vandiver,

UNION CITY, Tenn. –Players recognized for close of Spring sports season.

Several Union City teams and players, celebrated the end of the Spring sports season with award ceremonies and banquets.

According to information received from Union City Schools, both the high school softball and baseball players were recently honored with a joint banquet.

Some of the Golden Tornado players were also recognized following the District 13A Tournament.

Several awards were also given to players of the Union City Middle School’s soccer team by Head coach Jason Deem.

The names of the players who were recognized can be found in the gallery above.

Congratulations to all those recognized this season.

