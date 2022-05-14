USJ holds 2022 Commencement Ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school honors its 2022 graduates.

According to information from the University School of Jackson, students participated in the 2022 Commencement Ceremony held Saturday, May 14 at 9:00 a.m.

Although the program was threatened by rain, the event went as planned being held at Kirkland Field in Carlock Stadium in Jackson.

Courtesy of University School of Jackson

Forty-four students graduated, exhibiting excellence in academia, arts, and athletic excellence. These esteemed students have committed to twenty-six colleges spread throughout the United States.

Among the 2022 University School of Jackson graduates are National Merit scholars, a Mr. Football recipient, and several others with interests in an array of programs including fine and performing arts.

Keeping in form with the University School of Jackson’s mission and commitment to excellence, this group of graduates collectively spent thousands of hours completing services among the community.

Graduates have served locally and beyond in organizations such as RIFA, Boy Scouts of America, Leadership University, the Mayor’s Youth Council and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

According to the release, the Class of 2022’s enthusiasm for their next chapter exhibits their commitment to lifelong learning.

For more information about The University School of Jackson visit usjbruins.org.