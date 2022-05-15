Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Czech resort

Associated Press,

DOLNI MORAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — A pedestrian suspension bridge that is the longest such construction in the world has opened at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic.

Sky Bridge 721 is located in the northeastern part of the country in the Kralicky Sneznik mountain range, near the border with Poland.

Czech Republic Bridge

People stand on a suspension bridge for the pedestrians that is the longest such construction in the world a day before its official opening at a mountain resort in Dolni Morava, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The 721-meter (2,365 feet) long bridge is built at the altitude of more than 1,100 meters above the sea level. It connects two ridges of the mountains up to 95 meters above a valley between them. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The 721-meter (2,365-foot) -long bridge is built at an altitude of more than 1,100 meters (3,610 feet) above sea level.

It connects two ridges of the mountains up to 95 meters (312 feet) above the valley below.

To read more details on the sky bridge, click here.

For more news stories, visit our website here.

Categories: News, World News

Related Posts