$30 million to be invested into Jackson plant

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Prysmian Group is investing in its Jackson plant.

Jackson Group Photo Prysmian employees celebrate the investment in their facility. (Photo courtesy: Prysmian Group)

The Future is Jackson Jackson Plant Director Mark Dew explains the investment plans to employees. (Photo courtesy: Prysmian Group) Jackson Plant Director Mark Dew explains the investment plans to employees. (Photo courtesy: Prysmian Group)

According to a news release, the energy and telecom cable systems company is putting $30 million into the plant to increase loose tube and drop cables production.

This is being done to help meet the demand of optical fiber broadband connectivity.

“The demand in North America makes us a strategic market globally, and the best way to meet this need is to produce more optical cables here in the US. This optimizes both the quality of service for our customers and the carbon footprint to build a high-performance infrastructure ready for 5G, smart cities and smart homes,” said Patrick Jacobi, Vice President of Telecom, Prysmian Group North America. “These investments are also a part of our global plan to increase capacity to support the digital transformation with innovative products, like the development of new ultra-broadband fiber optic telecommunication networks.”

