Monthly rides to raise awareness for bicycle lanes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local coalition is raising awareness of the need for bicycle lanes.

The group called the Jackson Bicycle Coalition will be hosting monthly rides that vary route to route.

The Social Cycling rides will also have different themes, and will be held on the last Friday of every month.

Meeting time will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson Farmers Market in downtown Jackson, with the ride to begin 30 minutes later at 6 p.m.

May’s ride will be on May 27.

You can stay up-to-date with the Jackson Bicycle Coalition on Facebook.

