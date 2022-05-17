City of Jackson asks residents to vote for new flag design

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has revealed the top three designs for their new city flag contest.

In February, the public was invited to submit designs for a new flag as part of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration.

According to a news release, a wide variety of Jackson residents submitted entries to Mayor Scott Conger’s office, and the entries were narrowed down by The City of Jackson Public Art Commission.

Now, it’s up to the public to select their favorite from the top three.

Voting is open to all Jackson residents through May 31. The Public Art Commission will evaluate public comments and review the entry with the most votes to make the final selection.

The winning artist will be notified on July 1. That artist will be recognized as the new flag gets unveiled to the public during the Bicentennial event at Carl Perkins Civic Center on August 12.

