Contractor shares tips for electrical safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — The month of May marks the start of Electrical Safety Awareness Month.

An average of 53,000 house fires occur yearly, and can usually be prevented by following a few steps.

First, make sure cords and your outlets are in proper condition. Replace any cords that may need replacing, and outlets as well.

Place GFCI outlets in wet conditions to prevent electrical shocks from ground wires, and AFCI outlets in common places that prevent electrical fires from erupting.

The most common place for house fires from electricity is the bedroom and the living room.

“It’s really so important to prevent electrocution, electrical shock when you’re working or doing things around the home. Of course electrical fires, they’re the most common type of house fires in America, and something that can be prevented if you have the proper equipment,” said Skip Bedel, a licensed professional contractor and TV personality.

Make sure any outdoor cords or outlets are weather resistant as well. If you need to switch any outlets, make sure to turn off your breaker panel beforehand.

The process of switching an outlet only takes a few minutes and can save your life in the long run.

Most common electrical equipment can be purchased at supermarkets like Lowe’s and Walmart.

