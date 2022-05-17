Crash reported along Highway 412 in Crockett County

UPDATE:

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that one person was injured in a crash along Highway 412 in Crockett County.

THP reports that a Ford Excursion and a tractor trailer were both traveling eastbound along the highway.

The report says the SUV was allegedly slowing down to turn right into the McDonald’s parking lot when it suddenly turned left to get to the turnaround in the median.

THP says that is when the tractor trailer hit the SUV, leading to the SUV rolling one time and coming to an uncontrolled stop in the grass part of the median.

The tractor trailer, meanwhile, made a sharp right turn to avoid the collision after the impact and then came to an uncontrolled stop in the McDonald’s parking lot, according to THP.

THP reports that the crash occurred around 2:10 p.m.

EARLIER STORY:

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Traffic came to a stop due to a crash in Crockett County on Tuesday.



According to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness crews at the scene, traffic was stopped along both lanes of Highway 412 after the crash that occurred sometime between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Our crews say that the jaws of life were used, and that there was an AirEvac at the scene.

From photos, it appears that a semi-truck and an SUV were involved.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as reached out to officials and is waiting for additional details to be released.

