Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Thomas Lane. The former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 18, 2022, to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. As part of the plea deal, Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed. Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of willfully violating Floyd’s rights during the May 2020 restraint that led to the Black man’s death.(Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed.

Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd, who was Black.

Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in the state case.

