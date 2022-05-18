Gov. Bill Lee visits Bells in Crockett County

BELLS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee paid a visit to West Tennessee on Wednesday.







One of his stops was at the Tennessee Department of Transportation Maintenance Office in Bells.

Lee met with TDOT workers and asked for their concerns with their day-to-day job.

Among the topics discussed were safety concerns for those working on busy interstates, filling vacant positions within the department, and his plans for the future of infrastructure.

“Good to hear him talk about infrastructure. Infrastructure is going to be key as fast as Tennessee is growing. It means a lot to know it is high on his priority list to keep a look at infrastructure and what we need to, where we need to be, how we need to be looking toward the future,” said Jason Baker, the Region 4 Director for TDOT.

Lee’s next stop is Dyer County.

