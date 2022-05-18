Local schools receive grant from Laura Bush Foundation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two Jackson-Madison County schools are among the hundreds receiving a library grant.

Andrew Jackson Elementary and South Side High School are both set to receive $5,000 from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries, according to a news release from JMCSS.

“I am thrilled that children from 300 schools will soon have access to an updated library collection,” said former first lady Laura Bush. “Students across the country turn to books to discover the world around them, and we know that opening a new book opens the door to

new opportunities and learning.”

This is not the first time South Side has applied for the grant, but officials with the school are excited to be selected, according to the release.

“The money will allow South Side to update its nonfiction collection and expand the popular anime collection. This grant is a blessing, and it will be a great benefit for the students and staff of our school,” said Elizabeth Parnell, the Library Media Specialist at South Side.

Meanwhile at Andrew Jackson school, Robyn Hicks says they will use the grant to make their collection more inclusive.

“We’re purchasing books that represent all of our students. When our students read books that reflect different cultures, abilities, skin colors, and beliefs, they gain an understanding and compassion for their community,” Hicks said.

Schools can begin applying once again in late 2022. You can learn more here.

