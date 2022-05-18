State leaders are asking for public’s input on the future of electric charging stations

CAMDEN, Tenn.–Government agencies are asking for input on how a federal grant should be used.

“That will support the development of fast charging stations along federal highway designated

alternative fuel corridors which includes all of our double digit interstates as well as U.S. 64,” said Alexa Voytek , Energy Program Administrator with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

This grant will help support the national electric vehicle infrastructure program which is being designed by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Department of Transportation.

“This will essentially help create that backbone of a network so that people will be able to hop off the interstate, charge their vehicle and then drive to wherever they’re going,” said Voytek.

Voytek says the community’s input will help decide where to invest more…

“We’re gathering feedback from the public on how we should be spending these funds and different criteria that we should be considering in terms of evaluating sites and evaluating projects,” said Voytek.

With so many drivers affected by the rising cost of gas prices, some West Tennesseans have mixed opinions on this idea.

‘I don’t know how well that’ll work if they try to go all electric. It’s going to be a strain on the electric grid, I would think if everybody was electric and where are they going to get all the batteries? We make them here but the product comes from overseas. I don’t see that as a good thing myself,” said Mike Jowers, who lives in Newbern.

“It’s got its pros and its cons, as long as it doesn’t hurt people in the long run, I think it’s a good idea. It’s great for the ecosystem but it’s just something that, if you’re looking at the country’s economy you can’t switch it overnight,” said David Mullikan from Jackson.

If you would like to participate in the survey, log on to the ‘Seen on 7’ section.