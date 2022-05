3 graduates gifted with scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local graduates are getting financial help for the next exciting chapter of their lives.





The Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority partnered with the Jackson-Madison County School System to present scholarships.

According to chairperson Dr. Martha Robinson, they awarded three $1,500 scholarships Thursday night.

Two went to graduates from Jackson Central-Merry Early College High and one graduate from South Side High School.

The scholarship is for the college or university of their choice.¬†School board leaders say it’s their duty to help give back.

“It’s important for us to encourage them to do better and do more. So, I think, with the scholarships, they’re able to do that,” said Jackson-Madison County School Board Chairman Pete Johnson.

Robinson says the scholarship applications are sent out every year.

Find more local news here.