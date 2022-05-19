3 graduates gifted with scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local graduates are getting financial help for the next exciting chapter of their lives.





The Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority partnered with the Jackson-Madison County School System to present scholarships.

According to chairperson Dr. Martha Robinson, they awarded three $1,500 scholarships Thursday night.

Two went to graduates from Jackson Central-Merry Early College High and one graduate from South Side High School.

The scholarship is for the college or university of their choice. School board leaders say it’s their duty to help give back.

“It’s important for us to encourage them to do better and do more. So, I think, with the scholarships, they’re able to do that,” said Jackson-Madison County School Board Chairman Pete Johnson.

Robinson says the scholarship applications are sent out every year.

