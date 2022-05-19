LIFELINE in need of O+, O- blood donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is in critical need of O+ and O- blood donations.

“Our blood supply has reached critically low levels,” said Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager with LIFELINE. “We have a local patient that has depleted our supply. With type O being the foundation of the blood supply, it is imperative that we be able to build our supply back to a safe level.”

LIFELINE says that West Tennessee requires an average of 500 units of blood each week to meet the needs of the community.

“We are begging people of O+ and O- to come in and donate as soon as possible,” Reid said. “We need people to respond now. Personal disasters are going on in people’s lives every day and many of these require blood transfusions. Please donate blood now!”

You can donate at the Jackson location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, which is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also donate at the Dyersburg Center at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, which is across from Lowe’s.

Their hours are Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To speak with someone about donating blood, call 731.427.4431 with the extension 0.

