Educator of the Week: Kirsten Hill

Kristen Hill has been teaching self-contained Special Education for six years at McNairy Central High School now, but she says her love for the subject started when she was a kid.

“I had a friend growing up who’s mom had a home for this demographic, and I used to go up with her on weekends and we had Halloween parties and stuff, and I just fell in love with the interaction with them. They’re just a lot of fun,” Hill said.

And Hill says she couldn’t imagine doing anything else with her life.

“Some people say, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re an angel,’ but I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Hill says that her students learn a lot in her classroom, but teaching life-skills is her favorite.

“My main group of students is 11-22 years old, so they can stay in Special Ed from age 3 to 22, so it’s a matter of making sandwiches, fixing Kool-Aid, learning how to use a microwave. It’s stuff they’re going to use for the rest of their lives,” said Hill.

And Hill is constantly trying to make education better for her students, which is why she has applied for many grants, like new STEM kits and to bring fitness to her classroom.

“Not all of us get to go to P.E., it kind of varies on the scheduling that is available,” Hill said. “So we do stuff in here during skinny block. We were doing Go Noodle, which is an indoor recess class, and sometimes we’ll go outside and do some stuff.”

Hill says she is always trying to make her students laugh, and if they remember one thing about her, she wants it to be her humor.

“My stellar sense of humor,” said Hill. “I like making the kids laugh, and that’s probably one of the greatest things about this job, is that you can joke with them and they get it.”

