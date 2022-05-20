‘Family Fest’ to bring free day of fun to The AMP in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Grab the family and get ready to have some fun!

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Area Relief Ministries will host Family Fest at The Amp in downtown Jackson.

Bring your family for a fun-filled day with live music, food trucks, a barnyard and exotic petting zoo, jumpers, and more.

“The music this year, the line up is Cher Bond, she’s fantastic,” said Mike Roby with Area Relief Ministries. “We’ve got Hunter Cross, and the Hub City Choir, and they are really good. I mean, just fantastic music.”

The event is free to attend — and don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs!

