Jackson Recreation and Parks Dept. has summer camp sign-ups going on now

JACKSON, Tenn.–As schools close for summer break, you might be looking to find a place for your children to learn, socialize, and of course have fun.

The Jackson Parks and Recreation has a few camps taking place this summer.

T.R. White Sportsplex has an eight-week camp for children ages 3 to 12.

Registration is $200 dollars per child. This camp will be filled with different things to do every day; like taking lab courses to taking a dip in the pool.

Around 127 students are currently signed up. Leaders say they will stop taking applicants once that number reaches 150.

“It’s important because having these camp is like a safe haven for kids, they have somewhere to go and not have to worry about a whole lot of stuff going on,” said Terry Smith with the T.R. White Sportsplex.

