JMC Library wants to hear your Jackson story

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents are invited to tell their Jackson-Madison County stories.

According to information received from the Jackson-Madison County Library, there is a new way to hear all about what life was like growing up in the area.

The library has a new series on the Opening Doors Podcast as part of their 2022 Summer Reading Program.

“What’s Your Story, Jackson?” is this year’s theme in honor of the Bicentennial celebration.

The new podcast series, Madison County Moments Podcast, will offer Jackson residents the opportunity to come share their stories of what it was like growing up in the Jackson area.

Guests are invited to share their stories and reminisce about all their Jackson and Madison County experiences.

The first episode of the podcast is available now and features Teen Services Manager, Oliver Rieger and Children Services Manager, Jennifer Kilburn who grew up in Jackson together.

The episode moderated by Adult Services Manager, Shayne Plunk, provides listeners with an idea of what to expect from future episodes of the new Madison County Moments Podcast.

Residents who are interested in participating in the new podcast are encouraged to sign up by calling the library, or by filling out the form linked here from the library’s Facebook page.

The podcast will also offer episodes of Rieger, Kilburn, and Plunk visiting popular areas throughout the Jackson community this summer.

For more information about the podcast, or to find out more information regarding the Summer Reading Program and more, contact the library at (731) 425-8600.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more event information visit the library’s Facebook page here or visit the website at www.jmclibrary.org.