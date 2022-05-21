Pet of the Week: Ollie

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Ollie!

Ollie is a Border Collie Mix, who like most of our friends at Hero West, had a mess of a beginning to life.















Ollie was born and lived the beginning part of his life in the literal dump. He was ticked covered, dirty, and scared.

Luckily he found his way to us and now his life is full of car rides, fur friends, and tiny humans who give him all the attention he could want.

Ollie is about 8-months-old and around 30 lbs. He is fully vetted, and ready to find his fur-ever family.

He does well with other animals including cats and loves children.

Ollie is looking for a fur-ever family and wonders if it could be with you?

If you are interested in Ollie or any of the other available animals at Hero West Rescue, please contact (731) 313-7778 or email us at herowestrescue@gmail.com.