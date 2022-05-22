K-Pop program continues at JMC Library

JACKSON, Tenn. –K-Pop program for teens continues.

According to information from the Jackson Madison County Library, the “We Love K-Pop” programs continues every fourth Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

So if you have a teen who loves K-Pop, they are invited to come to the main library and listen to their favorite K-Pop songs, dance, play games, make crafts and have lots of fun!

The next K-Pop event takes place on Saturday, May 28, at 3:00 p.m. This event is free and open to teens.

The main library is located in downtown Jackson at 433 East Lafayette Street.

For more information, call the library at 731-425-8600, or visit the Jackson Madison County Library Facebook page here.