Teen Anime Club offered at library

JACKSON, Tenn. –Library offers teen anime club.

As school lets out for the summer months, and teens are looking for something fun to do, why not check out what the Jackson Madison County Library has to offer.

According to information from the library, the Teen Anime Club will host every first and third Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Teens are welcomed to come watch anime, discuss their favorite manga topics, do crafts, play games and have fun!

The next program days will be on June 4 and June 18.

The program takes place at the main library at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson. This program is free and open to teens.

For more information, call the library at (731) 425-8600 or visit the library Facebook page at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary.

You can also visit the website at www.jmclibrary.org.