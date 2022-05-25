‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: A guide to the new ‘Star Wars’ series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — now that’s a name casual “Star Wars” fans haven’t heard in a long time.

The Jedi master gets his own moment in the suns in a new six-part Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor.

It’s set halfway between George Lucas’ two trilogies: 10 years after “Episode III: Revenge of the Sith,” which marked McGregor’s last prequel appearance as the character, and nine years before the late Alec Guinness made his hooded, howling entrance as Ben Kenobi in “Episode IV: A New Hope.”

A Kenobi film project featuring McGregor had been scrapped in favor of the streaming series, directed by Deborah Chow and launching its first two episodes Friday.

You can read more here.

You can find more national news here.