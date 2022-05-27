Educator of the Week: Angelina Halstead

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, which is brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

After teaching a variety of subjects, grades, and schools over the last 25 years, Angelina Halstead has now been teaching fifth grade STEM classes at Andrew Jackson Elementary School.

“STEM careers have really developed, and it’s an amazing thing to watch. The kids begin to develop that and change their designs and go through that whole design process,” Halstead said.

Halstead doesn’t just restrict their problem solving skills to inside the classroom, she likes to keep it relevant to real world problems.

“We do a lot of real world problem solving. We look at the things that are going on in the world, and how can we come up with ideas to fix those and solve those problems,” Halstead said.

But Halstead has also had to be a little more creative, including changing room themes to deal with difficult topics.

“When we get into physical science with forts and motion, I get into some Super Mario activities. They had to crawl through the pipes to get to those questions and get to those activities, and then they had a STEAM challenge at the end so they could raise the flag and save Princess Peach,” Halstead said.

Halstead also teaches her students that it doesn’t stop in the classroom. Once you leave, you can still continue to change the world.

“It’s a very critical time in their learning, and growing, and discovery process of who they are and what they want to do. I encourage my kids to be world changers, and it’s all about that whole idea of where do you find your purpose, where do you find your passion, and how do you pursue that,” Halstead said.

Halstead says it’s always a great feeling seeing that your students are making a difference, and knowing that you helped them reach where they are.

“When they come back and say, ‘You made a difference, and I’m now paying it forward.’ That’s a big part of what we do,” Halstead said.

Halstead is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.