Children’s “Edu-tainment” Shows return to JMC Library

JACKSON, Tenn. – “Edu-tainment” returns to the library.

The Jackson Madison County Library has announced the return of Edu-tainment shows for children. After a two-year hiatus, the shows will return with loads of fun for kids of all ages.

The free shows are scheduled for the following dates and times:

June 1st at 4:00 PM, Mr. Bond the Science Guy – Join Mr. Bond to learn about waves of the ocean, sound waves, and even light waves!

June 10th at 10:00 AM, Splash at the Library! – Join us for a story and meet WLJT’s character, Splash, from Splash and Bubbles!

June 15th at 3:30 PM, Animalogy with Bob Tartar – This very educational and entertaining program is sure to impress any animal-loving kid. Best for ages 5+. Children MUST be able to sit still and quiet throughout the show.

June 25th at 10:30 AM, Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers – This wild band of Nashville musicians will transform the library into a bustling seaside tavern at the turn of the 17th century!

The Edu-tainment shows are free and open to kids of all ages, but the library staff asks that groups of more than 8, please contact them for seating arrangements.

The shows will take place at the main library located in downtown Jackson at 433 East Lafayette Street.

For more information, or to make group seating arrangements, contact the library at (731) 425-8600.

You can also visit the Library’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary or the website at www.jmclibrary.org.