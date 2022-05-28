JMC Library seeks Teen Advisory Board members

JACKSON, Tenn.– Library seeks teens for advisory board.

According to the Jackson Madison County Library, the monthly Teen Advisory Board meeting will be held next week on Thursday June 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

This meeting, available to ages 13-18, allows area teens to assist in choosing books and other library materials for the teen room, plan events, and just hang out with others.

Teens are eligible to earn service hours for the Teen Advisory Board and must apply by completing the information at bit.ly/jmcltab.

The meetings are held at the main library located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information call the Jackson Madison County Library at (731) 425-8600, visit Facebook at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary or the website at www.jmclibrary.org.