Local law enforcement investigate an incident in the hub city

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are looking into a robbery that happened inside the Old Hickory Mall.

In the video, you can hear the sound of these robbery suspects breaking the glass of the Kay’s Jewelry display inside Old Hickory Mall.

Several of them scramble to get as much loot as they can, from the different displays.

According to a witnesses we spoke to, some of these suspects were using hammers and one of them grabbed a chair to break the display.

Another witness says there were approximately six robbers taking the jewelry. They say the suspects were only there for a few minutes before leaving.

They also said they didn’t see the suspects hurt anyone.

Jackson police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Police say if you have any information regarding the robbery to contact them at 731-425-8400.