Pet of the Week: Opie

This week’s adorable Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Opie!

If you are looking for the happiest go-lucky guy, you’ve found him!









Opie, like any good southern gentleman, is quiet and sweet. He is a little on the shy side but gives all the sugar and cuddles when he warms up to you.

He enjoys sunbathing in the yard with his foster mom and is hardly bothered when he accidentally gets run over by his foster siblings.

This sweet little guy is in a world of his own and truly takes time to smell the roses.

Opie is about 2-years-old, kennel and house trained, fully vetted, and finishing up heart-worm treatment.

He gets along with every pup he meets and would probably be fine with cats.

He is most likely a Beagle or Basset mix and weighs around 25-30 lbs.

He truly is the perfect little gentleman looking for his fur-ever family.

If you are interested in Opie or any of the other available animals at Hero West Rescue, please contact (731) 313-7778 or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.