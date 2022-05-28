Union City High School recognizes band members

UNION CITY, Tenn. — High school band celebrates season of success.
The Union City High School Marching Band celebrated a season of success. Many of the band members were recognized recently at the annual awards banquet.
Twenty-five senior band members were recognized by Band Director Jason Deem. He also acknowledged the accomplishments of other band members.
Among those recognized were:
Seniors:
(Front row, from left) Abbi Nicks, Emma Ross, Amber Finch, Maggie Suiter, Gaby Jones, Addi Hooks, Kamia Cross, Anna Willett, Lydia Runions
(Second row, from left) Ella Virgin, Elizabeth Lattus, Chandler Adams, Cameron Thompson, Alex Del-Castillo, Aaliyah Ward, Alexa Nolan, Aidee Rodriguez, Julissa Hurtado, Gissel Carranza, Hope Kennedy, Ariel Hughes
(Not pictured) Carson Aldridge, Carter Watts, Arden Stanley, and Kaylee Daniels
Outstanding Musician Awards:
Freshman – Amir Peat
Sophomore – Jaden Jurgiel and Caitlyn Hoffman
Junior – Khali Brooks (not pictured)
Color Guard Award: Kamia Cross
Arion Award: Alex Del-Castillo
John Phillip Sousa Award: Elizabeth Lattus