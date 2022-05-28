VFW hosts special Day of Remembrance

JACKSON, Tenn. –May 30th marks Memorial Day. A day where we reflect on the brave men and women who’ve fought in war.

Whether you’re out of school or you have the day off, Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember those who’ve served or passed away in the military.







“Holidays should be happy and people again going on trips and traveling and having fun, that is not the case here. I have always looked at this kind of almost like we do at Easter or at Christmas you really want to look at the symbology of it,” said Joseph Lane, Lieutenant Colonel, Retired U.S. Army.

VFW Post 6496 hosted a Memorial Day of Remembrance to remember those who lost their lives at war.

“We’re going to show to the general public, we’re going to first do 13 folds of the flag. There’s going to be a small speech, there will be some music that’s reflecting the lives of those that served along with God Bless America and the National Anthem,” Lane said.

Although Memorial Day is one day out of the year, there are several ways that you can show your appreciation for veterans or those who passed throughout the year.

“First by placing and volunteering like we’re going to be doing here today. Placing flags on the fallen veterans on their markers and also the community can get in touch with the VFW Post 6496 and they can help us support veterans as well recognizing and remembering them with flags,” Lane said.

And while some people are celebrating this weekend, take the time to stop and think about those who fought and died for many of your freedoms you have today.

“My wife and I, we never travel leading up to during or right after Memorial Day. That’s how symbolic its always been to us, and me especially. And even as a small boy, my mother made sure that we went to a Memorial Day and then place some flags as well,” Lane said.

To find out more about VFW and their future events visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website.