Upcycling event at JMC Library

JACKSON,Tenn. — Library to host Upcycling program.

The Jackson Madison County Library has announced that coming up on Tuesday, May 31, at 4:00 p.m., they will host the May Upcycling program.

This month’s event will feature glass. Participants are asked to bring old jars, wine bottles, or other glass containers to make a fun new item!

Upcycling at the JMC Library is an ongoing program and each month features a different material. The programs offers patrons the opportunity to learn to reduce, reuse, and recycle old materials into something new.

The program takes place monthly at the main library located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information on the Jackson Madison County Library, give them a call at (731) 425-8600 or visit the Facebook page at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary .