McKellar-Sipes welcomes newest airline to its skies

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport welcomed a new airline service to its runway.

McKellar-Sipes welcomes newest airline to its skies

McKellar-Sipes welcomes newest airline to its skies

McKellar-Sipes welcomes newest airline to its skies

McKellar-Sipes welcomes newest airline to its skies

Southern Airways Express is the newest airline at airport, offering flights as low as $69 dollars to three major cities.

“Today is the launch of our new service between Jackson and Atlanta-Hartsfield. We’re going to have three daily flights starting at just $69,” said Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer for Southern Airways Express.

With Atlanta being one of the busiest airports in the country, Southern Airways Express will have daily flights to the Hartsfield Airport, and flights to Florida and Memphis on the weekends.

“We’ve been flying for nine years to cities in Arkansas. We fly to Memphis, we fly to Destin, Florida. So you guys are right in the middle of our gulf foot print, and it’s going to be nice and easy to service our aircraft,” Cestari said.

The airline welcomed their first passengers at McKellar-Sipes Wednesday afternoon, which comes exactly one year after the previous airline, Boutique Air, joined the airport.

“It’s one of the fastest growing commuter airlines in the United States with over 40 cities, 30 airplanes, and of course they have that local hometown connection with Stan Little being from this area. So we’re just more than excited,” said Steve Smith, the Executive Director of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority.

Those with Southern Airways Express and McKellar-Sipes are excited for this new change. And they hope to give passengers an overall positive airline experience.

“We need somebody to know if they’re getting on an airplane, they’re going to get back. And that was the problem that we were having, and so last year in November, we finally said enough is enough. And that is what got us to today,” Smith said.

Stan Little, Chairman and CEO of Southern Airways Express, says he is excited to bring the airlines here to West Tennessee.

He hopes in the future that McKellar-Sipes Airport can explore possibly getting TSA services.

You can get tickets for your next flight with Southern Airways Express here.

Find more local news here.